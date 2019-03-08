Advanced search

Golf: Weston's Lady Captains Day is a hit; Wards win Irlam Trophy

PUBLISHED: 17:29 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 20 August 2019

Members of Weston Ladies section on Captains Day.

Weston's Lady Captains Day was blessed with perfect conditions for a shotgun start bowmaker.

Club President Gordon Roberts with Irlam Trophy winners Dave and Julie Ward and Sally Irlam.Club President Gordon Roberts with Irlam Trophy winners Dave and Julie Ward and Sally Irlam.

And president Jan Bishop combined with Kaylee Davey and Sue Stilwell to win with 81 points on countback from Jade Cope, Wendy Thomas and Cathy Preston.

Ruth Forte, Zena Balcombe and Claire Redwood finished third, as Julie Ward and Cope took the nearest the pin prizes on the third and 14th.

Dave and Julie Ward won the annual husband-and-wife Irlam Trophy for a second year running on Sunday.

Set up in 1969 by George and Eileen Irlam, the foursomes event has been continued by Sally Irlam.

And the Wards won with 36 points, one ahead of John and Alison Whitewood, as Joan and Trevor Jenkinson took third with 33 points.

Past winners were invited to join the players in the clubhouse for supper and presentations.

*John Rowsell shot a nett 70 to win the Jonathan Latham Trophy, one ahead of Bill Diamond.

Steve Petrie, Dave Bickell and Steve Strange also shot 71s, with Ron Kelley, Mark Fozzard and Ian Pitt carding 72s.

Weston's seniors fell to a friendly defeat against Worlebury, after John Dixon and Roy Schubert lost 7&5 in the first match.

Tony Barry and Rob Filer went down 4&3, but captain Ed Langford and David Andow won 2&1 as the two pairs shared four birdies.

Diamond and Dave Snowdon halved their match, while Bickell and John Morgan won 3&2, but John Poole and Robin Webb - four down at the turn - lost 2&1 as Worlebury claimed 3.5-2.5 victory.

