Golf: Weston Senior Ladies Open attracts big field

Senior Ladies prize winners with Weston captain Glenda Latham-Creasey Archant

Weston Golf Club's Senior Ladies Open attracted a field of 48 in its fourth year and was blessed with warm sunshine.

A total of 40 players from visiting clubs enjoyed the course and tea served at the halfway house, with the first team prize going to alison McDougall, Annie Pryor and Susan Jarvis (The Bristol).

Second team prize went to Pauline Thorogood, Jane Cooper and Sarah Champion from Burnham & Berrow, while third prize winners were Lillian Peel, Catherine Covell and Sue Hares from Mendip Spring.

The best visitors team award went to Henbury, while the nearest the pin prizes went to Jill Hobbs (Worlebury) and Zena Balcombe (Weston).

The straightest drive on the 15th hole was won by Henbury's Jane Reed in the Silver Division and Burnham & Berrow member Jane Harries in the Bronze Division.

*Weston Ladies are through to the semi-final of the Rogers Cup having won their third-round tie against Isle of Wedmore at Burnham & Berrow.

Congratulations to Jade Cope, Glenda Latham-Creasey, Sue Stilwell, Wendy Thomas, Jean Cooper, Diney Costeloe and Bobby Ferrari, who were up against a strong Wedmore team.

*A strong breeze and course softened by recent heavy rain proved somewhat troublesome for Weston Seniors competing for the Padre (Howett) Cup.

A total of 68 competitors participated with only one score bettering par and only four twos.

Steve Strange won the silverware with 37 points, just beating John Codd, John Whitewood and David Meredith on 36 points with Alan Harris, Allan Tucker and Dennis Longden a further shot back on 35 points.

The seniors met Wells in the second round of the Somerset Bowl at Worlebury, but Mike Dyer and Andy Skinner, and Chris Slocombe and John Whitewood lost before Gary Homer and David Andow replied with a 2&1 win.

Captain Eddie Langford and past captain Robin Webb went down 4&2 meaning Alan Harris and Ian Pitt's win was in vain.

*Weston's Avalon B team got back to winning ways with a 4.5-0.5 success against Wells.

Darren Henderson and Neil Urch (3&1), Alan Harris and Grant Rogers (2&1), Steve Dowden and Andy Zanelli (3&1) and Dave Harding and Dave Meredith (one up) all won, while Steve Cocks and Ian Roberts finished all square after losing the final hole.