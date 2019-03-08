Advanced search

Weston seniors battle for top honours, as Leila celebrates a landmark birthday at club

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 May 2019

Leila Mallen celebrated her 100th birthday at Weston Golf Club and is pictured with Gordon Robert (President), Steve Dowden (Club Captain) and Glenda Latham-Creasey (Lady Captain)

Leila Mallen celebrated her 100th birthday at Weston Golf Club and is pictured with Gordon Robert (President), Steve Dowden (Club Captain) and Glenda Latham-Creasey (Lady Captain)

Archant

Steve Thomas won the Harry Salmon Memorial Cup at Weston on a beautiful Monday morning, as Dave Holder claimed the Vets Cup.

Only 11 of the field managed par or better, with Thomas scoring 39 points to pip Nick Palmer, who beat Phil Eastman on countback after both scored 37.

Paul Chesney was fourth on 36 points, thanks to a better back nine than Dave Meredith.

Holder had 38 points for his success, with John Blackett seeing off Michael Latham and Maurice Miller on countback after all scored 37 and Garth Wilson fifth on 36.

The seniors played a friendly at The Mendip, with Chesney and John Morgan three up at the turn and five ahead at 13 after Chesney's second birdie of the day.

They were pegged back to two up after one of their opponents mistakenly picked up their ball with a putt for a half. After sportingly allowing the ball to be replaced, the Weston duo saw the 15-foot putt drop for the win, but claimed a 2&1 victory on the 17th.

Dave Bickell and Rob Filer lost one down, after the latter nearly drove the 18th green, while captain Ed Langford and Graham Quick saw their opponents start birdie, birdie, par.

They remained all square until the turn, then edged ahead before some poor putting proved costly, as the Mendip duo's accurate driving led them to a 3&2 win.

Tony Barry, 72, and Don Norris, 90, were four up at one stage but had to settle for a 2&1 win, whilee Con Mulcahy and John Whitewood were two down after nine, level after 14 and won 2&1.

Geoff Seaman and Robin Webb were two up at the turn after an excellent birdie at the stroke index one seventh hole and dovetailed well for a 2&1 win in a 4-2 victory.

The Bristol & District scratch team visited table-topping Clevedon, with Taylor Lloyd and Matt Shaw earning a fine win and Josh Butterfield and Chris Evans halving their match.

But that was as good as it got as Todd Barrett and Adam Pearson faced two of Clevedon's best golfers, while Glenn Taylor stepped in at the last minute.

Weston, whose shirts have been sponsored by Options Resourcing and BARE Grills, are due to visit struggling Long Ashton next.

*Leila Mallen celebrated her 100th birthday at Weston at the weekend with friends and family from far and wide, including Hong Kong, Japan and Ireland.

A keen golfer in her day and a Weston member for 71 years, she received the traditional card from Her Majesty the Queen and her late husband Brendan was a much-loved GP in the town.

