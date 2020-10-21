Advanced search

Weston seniors enjoy Eric Benn Trophy

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 October 2020

Weston’s seniors played their final competition of the season, the Eric Benn Trophy, on Monday.

The greensomes event sees the lowest handicap player partnered by the highest, with the pattern continuing throughout the field.

The winning pair with a score of 38 points was John Whitewood and Nigel Jillings, one ahead of Roger Magor and Ricky Fowler, who pipped Chris Slocombe and Nick Palmer

Terry Waite and Alan Harris took fourth on countback from Phil Humphries and Howard Evans, with Ian Pitt and Steve Petrie in sixth, as all three pairs had 36 points.

Robin Webb and Chris Kelly took seventh ahead of John Stokes and Dave Holder on countback with 35 points.

The Don Rowland Trophy was a hard-fought affair in favourable conditions, with 21 twos scored and three players having two.

Chanon Sookphanich had his handicap cut from six to five after winning on countback from Jerry Pearce and Ross Davidson, after all scored plus four.

