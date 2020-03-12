White walks off with RNLI Shield with a masterful display at windy Worlebury

Rob White won the RNLI Shield at Worlebury Golf Club Archant

Rob White mastered windy conditions to win the RNLI Shield at Worlebury with a nett two under par round of 68.

White went out with a gross 35, after birdies on the second and seventh holes, and came home in gross 41 for a 38-point haul to win the first notable competition of the year.

Young Callum Tucker, playing off a handicap of 10, was second after a nett two under par on the front nine following a birdie at the seventh and four pars.

Tucker came home in nett four over par to finish with 34 points, one ahead of Dan Winter, who was playing off 19 and carded a nett par on the front nine.

John Flannigan, also off 19, scored 33 as well, but his back nine score of 14 points allowed Winter to take third on countback.

The last of the mixed Winter Greensomes began in extremely windy conditions, before developing into a warm spring day.

Lady captain Sue Tarry and partner Kelvin Betts came out on top, playing off a combined handicap of 17, after going out in gross 40, with five pars, for 22 points.

They scored a gross 46 on the back nine, with three more pars, to finish with 40 points overall.

Lauren hanson and Andy Judkins played off a combined 16 handicap and went out with 16 points, before a superb back nine saw them home in gross three over par 40, including a birdie on the 13th and four pars, for 23 more points.

Angela Bagley and Paul McAdams were third with 38 points, off a combined 18 handicap, after birdie on the fourth hole.

The February Stableford was won by Division Three player Arron Adams, a 25 handicapper, as scored a gross 83 for a whopping 46 points.

Neil Sillick was runner-up to Adams in the division with 38 points, playing off 20, as Tony Danvers took third with 34, having carded an eagle two on the eighth hole.

Tucker took Division One honours with 37 points, ahead of Avalon All Stars captain Andy Taylor on countback, as Nevil Horne finished third with 36.

And Dale Rendall won Division Two with 35 points ahead of M&H chairman Jim Skinner, who scored 17 points on both nines, and third-placed Paul Lintern, who had 33 in all.