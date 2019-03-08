Worlebury Golf Club leads by example in successful Captain's Day charity event

Worlebury past Captains travelled to Wells Golf Club for their traditional annual triangular match Archant

Worlebury Golf Club hosted its annual Captain's Day last weekend.

Club Captains, Eunice and Paul McAdams hosted the their Captains Day Club Captains, Eunice and Paul McAdams hosted the their Captains Day

Eight previous captains opened the celebrations with their traditional annual triangular past Captain's match against Wells and Enmore Park.

Despite one of the team failing to hit 30 points, the other seven members saw them win comfortably, as Paul McAdams led the way with 36 stableford points.

As for the challengers they could only score an average of 29 points but it was all about cementing friendships.

Eunice and Paul McAdams opened the event with a fourball better-ball, BBQ and refreshments on the eighth hole, Double your Money on the 16th, Nearest the Line drive on the 18th and nearest pins on par threes.

Despite heavy rain, the top four teams all scored 51 points in the men's competition with winners on countback Tony Danvers and Graham Griffiths managing nine pars and a birdie.

Second place went to Kelvin Betts and John Jones after nine pars and a birdie with Betts chipping in for an eagle on the third hole.

Nicholas Extence and Alan Hartee took third, followed by Matty Blackman and Russell Priest on his 60th birthday. Gareth Little and Tom Dancey were fifth with 50 points.

Nearest the pin winners were Priest (6th), Lee Grant (12th) and Tony Westren (16th) as head greenkeeper Lachlan Miller drove closest to the line on the 18th.

The Ladies competition saw Sue and Katherine Sokol take the spoils with 48 points after a par or a birdie on every hole apart from the 10th. They were three points ahead of Emma Bourton and Amanda Cooke whose better back score separated them from third placed Lynne Johnson and Pauline Smith and Ginette Bright and Lauren Hanson in fourth.

Audrey Cowlin and Susan Tarry finished in fifth.

Hanson was nearest the pin on the second hole, Johnson on the 12th while Bright drove nearest the line on the last.

After the golf had finished and prizes had been given out, celebrations and partying continued late into the night with a range of entertainment from the The Missing Cat Trio and birthday boy Priest.

All the money raised went in support of the chosen charity by the club captains - Children's Hospice South West.