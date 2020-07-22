Worlebury captain welcomes Weston rival for a friendly round – at a social distance!

Weston captain Andrew Balcombe and wife Zena along with Worlebury captain Graham Hewlett and his wife Samantha Archant

Worlebury captain Graham Hewlett and wife Samantha welcomed Weston captain Andrew Balcombe and wife Zena for a friendly, socially-distanced round recently.

Perfect weather and a course in excellent condition led to an enjoyable afternoon of golf, with the ladies claiming victory, and a spokesperson said: “In these challenging times, it’s important to keep the ties between these two great golf clubs.”

With the clubhouse facilities open again to members, it was time for the long-overdue announcement of the results of the Club Captain’s Charity Challenge in support of Bristol Mind, the chosen charity for 2020.

Hewlett had set himself a sponsored weight-loss challenge back in January, of losing ‘20 for 20’ by the end of April.

And despite being in lockdown and working from home for three months – less than six feet from the fridge – he managed to surpass his goal and lose a total of 44lbs in this period.

Not content with that, Hewlett continued his mission until the clubhouse was reopened and his final figure was a remarkable total of 60lbs lost, as he thanked all who sponsored him by saying the funds will be a great boost to this years Captain’s Charity.

Worlebury Juniors were back on the course playing in the Welcome Back Junior Stableford, followed by the July Junior Bogey, both of which were warm-ups for the Juniors Eric Waghorn Stableford.

Rapidly improving 17-handicapper Troy Young won the Welcome Back event with 37 points, despite a double bogey on the first hole, as he carded gross 43 on both nines for 18 and 19 poits respectively.

Olly Trip, a 16-handicapper, was second with 34 points as Tyler Reeves took third with 31.

Reeves then won the July Bogey by a point from Ben Smart, with Trip in third place, after a gross 87 that included four pars on the front nine and a birdie on the tough par three 16th for a +2 score.

Smart was -1 at the turn, but improved to finish +1, while Trip had four points going out and two more, plus a birdie on the 12th, to finish +1.

Reeves’ run of good form continued in the Eric Waghorn Stableford where he was as the clear winner with 41 points.

He carded a gross 43 on the front nine for 20 points, with a birdie on the eighth and par on the second, then added 21 points from a gross 44 on the back nine, including birdie on the 12th and four pars.

Runner-up with 38 points was Young and Smart finished third on 32.