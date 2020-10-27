Worlebury claim Creme Cup honours against Weston, as Ball wins WD Payne Flag

Weston's Andrew Balcombe and Worlebury's Graham Hewlett with the Creme Cup Archant

Worlebury claimed the Creme Cup from their match with local rivals Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was evenly poised after the first leg at Worlebury, where captain Graham Hewlett and vice-captain Barry Saunders held a two-hole lead over counterparts Andrew Balcombe and Paul Burns.

Meanwhile, chairman Phil Stone and president Keri Allchurch were all square with Steve Petrie and Roger Magor and the return leg at Weston was blessed with a fine and windless afternoon.

The captain’s group went out first, with several birdies from both teams as the lead changed hands throughout.

Balcombe managed to win the last to ensure the match was halved, leaving Worlebury two holes up overall.

Stone and Allchurch produced a performance that belied their age as they stormed into a four-hole lead at the turn and added birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes to run out 6&5 winners and bring the cup back to Worlebury.

The last of the rescheduled Men’s Board competitions, the WD Payne Flag, saw early starters enjoy the best of the weather.

Darron Ball used his five shots under par to hole out on the first hole, as Jim Walton used his three shots under par to finish 18cm from the cup.

Jack Butterfield also had three shots and finished 28cm from the first hole, while captain Hewlett finished 5.5 metres away.

Ball, a 16-handicapper, went out in gross 39 and came back in 42, carding seven pars and a birdie for a nett 65 and success as Walton, playing off six, went out in one-over par 36 and back in two-over par 37, dropping shots on only four holes in his nett 67.

Butterfield (11) was level par on the front nine but left to rue a triple bogey on the 10th as he came back in 42, while Hewlett managed a respectable gross 40 in terrible front-nine weather and impressive 42 coming back for a nett 67 off his 16 handicap.

Maxine Gardiner won the ladies Vets & Grannies event with a nett 73 from Helen Clark (75) and Amanda Cook, after going out in one-under par 35 and coming back in one-over par 37.

Gardiner had seven pars in her round, while Clark had a birdie on the par five 18th to finish with an even par back nine.

Cook had three pars on the front nine but a triple bogey at the 10th did not help as she finished with a three-over par 76.