Young winner at Worlebury as Blackman and Bourton also celebrate club triumphs

Emma Bourton (left) won the gross and nett championship titles at Worlebury, with captain Sue Tarry (centre) and runner-up Sue Sokol (right) Archant

Junior golfer Troy Young was the star of the show at Worlebury’s Club Championships at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Troy Young (left) and Matt Blackburn (right) flank captain Graham Hewlett after winning the nett and gross championship titles at Worlebury Troy Young (left) and Matt Blackburn (right) flank captain Graham Hewlett after winning the nett and gross championship titles at Worlebury

The 12-year-old won the nett competition by five shots after two rounds of 66 saw him finish three clear of three-handicapper Ryan Jones.

More than 100 golfers took part in the event and were greeted by lush fairways, fast greens and a swirling wind to test their skills.

Hot favourite Matt Blackman got off to a great start with a three-under par gross 67, which included four birdies on the front nine and two more coming home.

Blackman led Lewys Charles by five shots at the end of the first day, with Josh Freeman a further two shots back in third, but day two posed a new challenge with double cut and rolled greens.

A front nine of 40 all but ended the challenge of Charles, but Freeman was only four shots behind Blackman at the turn and that became three when the leader bogeyed the 10th.

Despite a wayward drive on the 11th, Freeman then hit a peffect 135-yard wedge that spun into the hole for an eagle, with the shocked Blackman carding another bogey to leave the scores level.

Both players parred the 12th, but Freeman moved ahead with a birdie at the 13th, only to drop a shot on the long par four 14th to again leave the duo all square.

The turning point came on the 15th as Blackman carded a superb eagle and Freeman made bogey to open up a three-shot gap that became four after a birdie at 16.

Blackman bogeyed the 17th, as Freeman made par, and pushed his drive at the last onto the 15th fairway as his rival ade it to the back of the green in two.

An amazing pitch shot from Blackman finished four feet from the hole, though, and after Freeman made his par, he putted out for victory.

The ladies championship was just as fiercely contested, with 12-handicapper Emma Bourton claiming both the gross and nett titles.

Bourton began with an 86 to lead Sue Sokol by one, with Claire Bayliss (88) and Katherine Sokol (90) not far behind either.

And Bourton added an 85 on day two to beat Sue Sokol by one, after four pars and a birdie on her front nine and two more pars coming back.

Sam Hewlett held a two-shot lead in the nett event after an opening 72, with junior Lauren Hanson in third on 76. But Bourton’s nett 73 on day two took top spot, after Hewlett added 75.