Worlebury duo combine well to nett the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy silverware

Paul McAdams and Tony Westren, winners of the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy, with Worlebury captain Graham Hewlett Archant

Tony Westren and Paul McAdams stormed to victory in the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy at Worlebury Golf Club.

The duo carded a superb nett 57 to win by three strokes from Andy Cooper and Chris Mannings-Hill, as Steve Gray and Stuart Lock took third.

Westren and McAdams, playing off 11 and 14 handicaps, had a nett par on the tough opening hole and reached the turn in nett seven under par 28.

They added two nett eagles and birdies during a nett six under par 29 on the back nine to claim their victory.

Cooper, playing off scratch, and nine-handicapper Mannings-Hill also carded a 28 on the front nine, but bogeys on the 10th and 11 holes proved costly, despite eagles on the 15th and 18th, as they finished with a nett 60 overall.

Gray and Lock went out in nett par but an eagle on the 10th set them up for a storming back nine that included another eagle on the 15th and five birdies.

A nett nine under par 26 on the inward nine saw them pip Simon Dempsey and Mick Keen to third on countback.

Rob Spence, winner of the senior’s gross club championship, added the Sayer Shield to his trophy cabinet after scoring 38 points.

Playing off his new handicap of seven, Spence shot a gross 38 on the front nine and a birdie on the 13th plus six pars coming back led to a gross 37.

Steve Taylor had a double bogey on the first hole, but he ended the front nine with 21 points after carding a gross 38, adding 16 points on the back nine to claim the runners-up spot.

The ladies away day was held at Worlebury this year but still proved a great success as Pauline Smith and Tonia Wood-Rosingh won the fourball betterball with 45 points.

Wood-Rosingh had a nett eagle on the first and the pair added a birdie on the eighth and four pars to reach the turn with 25 points, before adding another 20.

Lynne Pope and Sue Dewar finished second on 44 points after Dewar birdied the first to help them claim 23 on the outward nine.

And in third place on 42 points were Michelle James and Lisa Griffiths, who had a birdie on the 12th and a brace of pars on the back nine.

Sally Dawkins won the nearest the pin prize on the second hole and Katherine Sokol on the 12th.