Mannings-Hill and Venables have point to prove in Men's Invitational at Worlebury

Chris Mannings-Hill and his guest Philip Venables, with their trophies, are pictured with club captain Paul McAdams Archant

Worlebury Golf Club hosted their annual Men's Invitational Day in the warm sunshine last Saturday.

Lauchlan and Diane Millar, with the Stella Hammond Salver Cup, are pictured with the clubs Lady captain Eunice McAdams Lauchlan and Diane Millar, with the Stella Hammond Salver Cup, are pictured with the clubs Lady captain Eunice McAdams

And the pairing of Chris Mannings-Hill and guest Philip Venables finished in first place in the four-ball better-ball with a score of 45 points.

Venables scored two pars and a birdie in his first three holes, paving the way for Mannings-Hill to card 10 pars in a row.

Despite dropping their first shot on the 14th and hitting a bogey on the 16th, three pars on the last four holes saw the pair win by a point.

Second was decided on countback after Kevin Fudge and guest Edward Chabay and Dave Collard and guest John Davidson each scored 44 points.

But Fudge and Chabay's superior back nine score handed them runners-up spot.

Chabay's terrific start saw him score two pars and a birdie and the pair added two more birdies for 25 points on the front nine. Despite finding the back nine tougher, they added another 19 points.

Collard and Davidson started impressively and were four-under par after eight holes, finishing the front nine with 25 points also.

A double bogey six on the 14th would cost them second place.

However, Davidson did win the longest drive on the 18th, with Terry Bradley on the second and playing partner Paul Bowers on the 12th hole claiming the nearest the pin prizes.

The Stella Hammond Salver was awarded to head greenkeeper Lauchlan Millar and his wife Diane a day earlier, after their win on countback over Susan Tarry and Andy Judkins after both scored an impressive 42 points.

The Millars' steady five-over par 41 on the front nine for 20 points was met by a better back nine of 22 points, including a birdie on the 13th which was the difference between the teams.

Despite double bogeys on the first and seventh hole Judkins and Tarry recorded an impressive 20 points on the front nine, before adding 22 on the back nine.

Howver the double bogey on the 13th would see them have to settle for the runners-up spot.

Third place went to Julie Knight and Steve Taylor who, after storming to 23 points on the front nine would struggle on the back nine as, despite a birdie on the 18th, they were only able to add 18 points to their score with a total of 41 points.