Wolrebury finish Christmas period with a range of events.

Simon Cowgill and Trevor Issac with their prizes from the Christmas Bottles and Hampers competitions Archant

Worlebury hosted a number of traditional golfing and social events to celebrate Christmas, with the ladies holding their Christmas Bottles competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheryl Saunders won with 30 points to beat runner-up Jill Phillips by two points, with Eunice McAdams third on 27.

In the men's Christmas Bottles, the overall winner of Division One was Nevil Horne with an amazing 41 points from a five-over par 75.

Darren Mason finished second overall with 40 points from an eight-over par 78 and in third place was Craig Conway, playing off six, shot three-over par 73 to score score 39 points.

The Division Two winner, and overall runner-up, was Adrian Marshman whose gross 80 earned him 40 points, one ahead of Mark Lyons as 'Mr Greens' Paul Hibbard took third on 38 points.

In Division Three, Simon Cowgill won on countback with 36 points from Thomas Bisdee, with Aron Adams third on 35.

The women's nine hole and Xmas Fayre was narrowly won on countback by Sue Sokal from Carol Miles with 19 points.

Sokal played off eight and had a very creditable three over par 39 with Miles one under par off her handicap.

In third spot was Angela Bagley with 18 points from a nett 36.

iWth prizes of Christmas hampers down to sixth place, the men's fourball betterball is always eagerly anticipated and draws a full field.

Despite very challenging conditions, Paul Coumis and Darrion Ball were the runaway winners with 48 points.

Playing off 14 and 20 handicaps their combined round included ten pars and two birdies.

Vice-captain Graham Hewlett and Tony Westren were second after 13 pars and a birdi.

The next four pairs all carded a creditable 44 points, with Steve Ham and Tom Main taking third after 22 on the back nine, followed by Simon Cowgill and Trevor Issac with 21 on the back nine.

Dave Brown and John Flannigan also carded 21 points on the back nine but could not beat Cowgill and Issac's 14 from the last six, while Josh Freeman and Chris Wiseman were sixth after a back nine of 20 points.

The seniors held their annual Christmas Lunch competition with an early shotgun start.

Steve Rowlands and David Clark were clear winners with 48 points after a gross five-over par 75 that included 12 pars and a birdie.

Alan Hartree and Ron Stokes were second on 43 points, after a gross eight-over par, as Steve Taylor and David Jeavons took third.