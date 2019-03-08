Worlebury present cheque to Freewheelers EVS while duo prove up to scratch for title!

Worlebury Golf Club present a cheque for �12,000 to Freewheelers EVS Archant

Worlebury Golf Club captains Lorna Macivor, Mike Strang and Steve Taylor presented a cheque for £12,000 to Freewheelers EVS, their chosen charity for 2018.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Worlebury's Josh Freeman and Alex Winn celebrate winning the Somerset Scratch Pairs Championship Worlebury's Josh Freeman and Alex Winn celebrate winning the Somerset Scratch Pairs Championship

Freewheelers EVS provide a volunteer out-of-hours bike courier service to the NHS, moving lifesaving blood, equipment and vital supplies between hospitals in the area.

Their slogan ‘Riding for Life’ highlights their operation and club captain Taylor announced that the fantastic sum had been raised by the ladies producing a calendar, Claire Bayliss completing a 12-hour golf marathon, the seniors holding a Christmas lunch and donating money from competitions and the club’s charity day.

Rider Colin Stone and wife Janet, one of the co-ordinators, received the cheque on behalf of Freewheelers EVS and thanked members, saying they were blown away by the generosity and explaining how the money would keep the bikes on the road for a full year.

Scratch golfers Josh Freeman and Alex Winn claimed another win at the Somerset Scratch Pairs Championship at Weston on Sunday.

The 36-hole competition saw pairs play foursomes in the morning and better-ball in the afternoon, attracting a full field of category one players from far and wide.

A chilly wind produced testing conditions during the foursomes, but Freeman and Winn combined well to shoot a one-under par 69 for a one-shot victory.

And they went four shots better after lunch with a round of 65, only to lose on countback.

However, their combined gross of 134 was two shots clear of the rest of the field, giving them the title.