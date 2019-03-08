Worelbury golfers celebrate 75th D-Day anniversary in special medal competitions

Worlebury Captain Paul McAdams with the D-Day 75th Anniversary medal winners Archant

As the country celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, Worlebruy Golf Club held special medal competitions to remember and honour the fallen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jospeh Joyce picked up the win for the men's competion in Division One after his score of gross 78, nett 67 put him one shot clear of Josh Freeman.

Playing off 11, Joyce had an exceptional two-over par 37 on the front nine which included five pars and a birdie and while the back nine proved to be more a challenge, a six-over par 41 secured victory.

Freeman, who put in an excellent display, carded a gross 68 which include five birdies and 10 pars.

In third place on countback was Jack Buttlerfield, who carded a gross 79, nett 68.

After a three-over par 38 on the front nine he picked up a double bogey on the 18th which was the only double on his card.

Julian Winn picked up first place in Division Two with a score of gross 79, nett 63.

The 16 handicapper carded a majestic two-over par 37 on the front nine and, despite a double on the 11th and triple on the 15th, he won by four shots.

In second place with a gross 84, nett 70 was Paul Marsh, who carded a very respectable gross 41 and 43 on the front and back nine respectively.

Andy Taylor finished in third place with a gross 83, nett 70.

Avalon Allstars captain Taylor had a four-over par gross 39 on the front nine and 44 on the back.

Last month's medal winner Barry Newson took Division Three honours on countback with a nett 77 from Darrion Ball, with third-placed Nick Stiles scoring a nett 79.

In competitions arranged for seniors, Malcolm Wood and Frank Woolman both carded 41 points, but it was Wood who snatched the win on countback as his back nine score, after a pair a birdies on the front and back nines.

Despite Woolman's seven pars during his round, and a birdie on the back nine, he had to settle for second place.

Malcolm Summers came home in third with a gross score of 78 and 39 points after he carded a tremendous gross two-over par 37 on the front nine, but could not quite match that score on the back nine.

The day ended with the women, men and senior sections raising £300 for the Royal British Legion.