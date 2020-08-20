Generous Worlebury golfers hand cheque to Children’s Hospice South West charity

Worlebury Ladies captain Eunice McAdams presents a cheque to Kylie Gallagher accompanied by club captain Paul McAdams, senior captain Mike Usher-Clark and junior captain Alix Kew (Mike Usher-Clark) reallygoodphotography.com

Worlebury Golf Club presented a cheque for £9,132 to the Children’s Hospice South West facility at Charlton Farm, Wraxall recently.

Club captain Paul McAdams, wife and lady captain Eunice, senior captain Mike Usher-Clark and junior captain Alix Kew handed over the cheque to Kylie Gallagher after a year of hard work by the captains and members.

Founded in 1991 by Eddie and Jill Farwell, after they experienced the urgent need for hospice care for children, the first hospice was opened in 1995, with Charlton Farm following in 2007.

For more than 25 years, Children’s Hospice South West has been caring for children with life-threatening conditions by providing best possible hospice care.

Generous Worlebury members from all sections of the club contributed to the final total by taking part in various events during 2019.

Kew played a sponsored 72 hours of golf, while the ladies held raffle competitions throughout the year and saw Claire Bayliss and Maxine Gardiner complete a sponsored walk from Chiltern Farm in Wraxall to Worlebury on the hottest day of the year.

As for their latest competitions, more than 20 players scored below par in the Any Gender Beat the Pros event thanks to fiery fairways and receptive greens.

Kevin Marshall and Kerry Dunstan, both playing off 13 handicaps, posted nett 64s, with Marshall winning on countback.

A front nine gross of 39 included seven pars, with four more and a birdie on the 12th in a back nine gross of 38.

Dunstan, meanwhile, went out in 38 with birdies at the third and ninth holes, before coming back in 39.

Three players finished with nett 65s, with 17-handicapper Phil Hawkins taking third place on countback from six-handicapper Mikey Nicholls and Andy Collard, who played off 15.

In the ladies August medal, junior Lauren Hanson won Division One with a nett 68 after going out in two-under par 34 and coming back with a three-under par 34.

Maxine Gardiner finished runner-up with a nett 69, playing off 14, after a 33 on the front and 36 on the back nine.

Sue Dewar, playing off 20, took third place on countback after an excellent five-under par nett 31 on the outward nine was followed by 38 – with a birdie on the 13th – coming home.

Michelle James was a clear winner in Division Two with a nett 68 and she also beat Hanson on countback for best score of the day.

James was two-under on the front and three-under on the back nine to finish well clear of five players on 75, with Hazel Cox taking the runners-up spot ahead of Ginette Bright on countback.

Troy Young won the junior H&H Trophy with a nett 70, ahead of Ben Smart and Hanson, who both had 74s.

Young went out in 37 and came back in 33, with a fantastic birdie on the par five 15th, while Smart carded 37 on both nines to pip Hanson, who shot 39 coming home, on countback.