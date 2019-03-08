Worlebury golfers prove aces with a stunning hole-in-one double at September medal

Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury Archant

Lightning struck twice during Worlebury's September medal as two players in the same group aced the same hole!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury

Dan Winter, a 19-handicapper, saw his tee shot at the 136-yard second find the cup on the second bounce, having aced it in December.

And, almost unbelievably, Darran Mason followed suit with the next tee shot, although he didn't know it until he found his ball on top of Winter's in the hole.

It led to double celebration in the clubhouse at the end of their round, with Mason carding a gross 76 (nett 62) to win Division Two honours by four shots and the competition overall.

Winter finished with a nett 69 to win Division Three by a shot, as Malcolm Summers took Division One honours with a nett 66 from Callum Tucker on countback.

Worlebury's Avalon Allstars have earned promotion to Division Two Worlebury's Avalon Allstars have earned promotion to Division Two

"It was unbelievable," said Winter.

"I didn't see mine go in but Darran did. Likewise he didn't see his ball go in but I watched it drop in and let out a great big cheer.

"Neither of us believed the other one that our balls had gone is as we are always winding each other up. When we got to the hole and saw both balls in there it was unbelievable.

"Our playing partner Rob (White) didn't see either of them go in. We play together every week and he is never going to hear the end of it!

"Fair play to him though, he did tell everyone we saw and was just as excited as us."

There was more to cheer for the club as the Avalon Allstars earned promotion to Division Two.

Following the success of the Ladies Alliance team and the Worlebury Royals, the Allstars went up by a single point after Mendip A scored only six points in their loss at relegated Mendip Spring.

Captain Andy Taylor's successful team included Dean Hooper, Graham, Hewlett, Paul Marsh, Kerry Dunstan, Andy Judkins, John Leech, Jim Skinner, Paul Lawrence, Tony Westren, Keri Allchurch, Ross Coyne, Mick Keen, Simon Dempsey and Roger Thompson.

Meanwhile, te senior Avalon team, captained by Allchurch, are into the play-offs and will most likely face Long Sutton in the semi-final.