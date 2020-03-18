Worlebury golfers get out in numbers to support Bristol Mind at annual charity day

The women's winning team of Ginette Bright, Amanda Cook, Maxine Gardner and Julie Knight with club captain Graham Hewlett at Worlebury's annual charity day Archant

Worlebury Golf Club held their annual charity day, in support of 2020 beneficiary Bristol Mind, recently.

The men�s winning team of Tony Westren, Rich Godwin, club captain Graham Hewlett and Andy Taylor at Worlebury's annual charity day The men�s winning team of Tony Westren, Rich Godwin, club captain Graham Hewlett and Andy Taylor at Worlebury's annual charity day

Over 100 golfers from all sections of the club competed in teams of four in a bowmaker competition.

And, with two of four scores counting, the men’s event was won by the club captain’s team of Graham Hewlett, Tony Westren, Rich Godwin and Andy Taylor, who had five birdies and 22 pars in their total of 89 points.

Tony Danvers, Gareth Little, Graham Griffiths and Terry Santo were runners-up on 88 points, after carding three birdies an 16 pars, while Dave Brown, Simon Cowgill, John Flannigan and Trevor Isaac finished third on 84 points after a combined total of 15 pars.

The nearest the pin prize was won by Avalon Royals captain Santo, whose tee shot at the second finished one metre from the hole, before the birdie putt was missed.

And Cris Clark won the longest drive nearest the line on the 18th with a tee shot which finished 15cm from the centre line.

The winners of the women’s competition were Ginette Bright, Amanda Cooke, Maxine Gardner and Julie Knight, who had 11 pars in their round of 72 points.

Runners-up were Cheryl Saunders, Pauline Smith, Julie Stafford and Helen Ball, whose 70-point haul included a birdie and six pars.

Captain Sue Tarry, Lorna Macivor, Dianne Miller and Sarah Tyler finished in third place with 62 points.

The women's winning team of Ginette Bright, Amanda Cook, Maxine Gardner and Julie Knight with club captain Graham Hewlett at Worlebury's annual charity day The women's winning team of Ginette Bright, Amanda Cook, Maxine Gardner and Julie Knight with club captain Graham Hewlett at Worlebury's annual charity day

The nearest the pin prize was won by the popular Janet Jamieson, whose tee shot at the 12th hole finished 916cm from the pin, but sadly did not lead to a birdie two.

*Bristol Mind’s mission is to “promote a positive view of mental health and provide services that are accessible, relevant and empowering to the people using them”.