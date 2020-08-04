Worlebury charity day helps Bone Cancer Research Trust

Worlebury Golf Club was able to stage the annual Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) Charity Day in memory of Mary Collard, hosted by Sue and Andy Collard Archant

Worlebury Golf Club held their annual Bone Cancer Research Trust charity day in memory of Mary Collard recently.

It was hosted by Sue and Andy Collard to support BCRT, which was founded in 2004 by a group of families who had lost children and young people to primary bone cancer to tackle the fact there was hardly any information or funding for research into the disease.

The families pooled funds already raised and, together with guidance from Professor Ian Lewis –a consultant paediatrician and adolescent oncologist at St James’s University Hospital Leeds – the Bone Cancer Research Trust was registered in 2006

And with the weather mostly perfect for the day and the course in excellent condition, over 170 golfers in teams of four travelled from far and wide to support an excellent event.

The winners of the team event – a 3-from-4 Stableford Bowmaker – were visitors Darren Bowden, Dexter Nettleton, Andy Grice and Vic Burnell with 137 points, while the runners-up with another excellent score of 127 points were Worlebury ladies Angela Bagley, Louise Goodrum, Sam Hewlett and guest Peter Phillips, who between them carded 14 pars.

Bleadon’s Steven Corcoran, Robert Spence, Dave Toulson and Eamon O’Keefe took third with a very respectable 121 points, pipping Kevin Marshall, Steve Partridge, Steve Taylor and Chris Thorne on countback.

Father and son Nathan and Josh Talbot, playing with Adam Day and Gareth Hawkes, were fifth with 118 points.

Nearest the Pin prizes on the par threes were won by Worlebury Royal player Adie Marshman (second), Dave Wright (sixth) and Tim Bailey (12th) as another Royal, Tom Dancey, took honours on the 16th after beating Worlebury pro Andrew Milton.

A juniors event followed the main competition with the highlight for Andy and Sue being when one of the youngsters handed over £4 from his pocket money.

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic day for all and at the prize-giving Andy and Sue were especially thankful to Worlebury Golf Club and their members for letting them hold their annual golf day in memory of their daughter Mary to raise funds and awareness of bone cancer, so another family doesn’t have to lose a loved one.

“They also thanked all their helpers and volunteers on the day, without whom the event wouldn’t be possible and finally thanked everyone who donated prizes and items for the silent auction.

“Andy and Sue, on behalf of the Worlebury GC members and visiting golfers, we thank you for your hard work in making this event such a success year on year and for all you and your team do to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.”

The total raised from this year’s BCRT Mary’s Day was over £7,741, making the grand total raised since 2012 being just under £88,000, bringing the overall total raised to date for Bone Cancer Research Trust for Mary to over £592,000.