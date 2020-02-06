Clark and Marshall lead by example to win Captain's Drive In event at Worlebury

All captains on the first Tee with M&H Chair Jim Skinner trying his best to orchestrate the event. Archant

Worlebury hosted their annual Captain's Drive-In for the club's captains in their first event of the year.

At the annual AGM the day before there was a 'changing of the guard' as captain Paul McAdams passed the mantel onto Graham Hewlett.

In his closing speech, McAdams thanked Hewlett and all the people at Worlebruy for all their help.

He also thanked his wife and women's club captain Eunice, which was the first time in the club's 100-year history that a husband-and-wife team had both been captains at the same time.

In his closing speech, McAdams annouced they had raised over £8,000 for the Captain's Charity, Children's Hospice (South West) during 2019.

Hewlett, along with junior captain Lauren Hanson, women's captain Sue Tarry and seniors captain Brian Maidment, have decided this year their chosen charity will be Bristol Mind, which provides support for people with mental health issues.

The following day, in what turned out to be horrendous weather condtions, the clear winners with 40 points were the pairing of Cris Clark and Kevin Marshall.

Playing off a combined handicap of 13 they carded a gross four over par on the front nine and a gross five over on the back nine that included three birdies and five pars.

Runners-up were young guns Matt Blackman and Callum Tucker, playing off a combined handicap of three, after they went around in gross even par 70, which, considering the weather conditions was an amazing score, managing to card three birdies and 12 pars for their 39 points.

The next four teams all scored 38 points, however it was Simon Cowgill and John Flannigan who took third spot on countback, courtesy of their back nine score of 20 points.

Playing off a combined handicap of 21 they finished their round nett two under par 68.

Missing out on third spot by one point on the back nine was the team of Darran Maison and Rob White, off their combined handicap of 12 after they also went round in nett 68.

However, despite four consecutive pars on the back nine they were still one point behind their rivals on 19 points.

But their 19-point back nine squeezed out of the prizes by a single point new club captain Hewlett and partner, new club president Keri Allchurch.