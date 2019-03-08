Worlebury Ladies celebrate yet another promotion as Alliance League run grows

Worlebury Ladies Alliance Division Three Winners Archant

Worlebury Ladies clinced their third promotion in a row after a 12-2 victory over Mendip A in the Bristol & District Lady Golfers Alliance.

The win sealed Worlebury's passage into Division Two after gathering an unassailable lead of 122 points in Division Three.

The ladies have now gone 32 games unbeaten, starting in 2017, and captain Claire Bayliss says this achivement is down to her teammates of Amanda Cook, Janet Jamieson, Sue Tarry, Sue Sokol, Katherine Sokol, Emma Bourton, Helen Clarke, Maxine Gardiner and Janet Fear.

"I don't really know what else to say about this group of ladies apart from you are all brilliant," said Bayliss.

"I am very proud to lead them as captain. Division Two beckons next season and whilst it is going to be tough I have every faith in this squad and am sure that we will do well."

Gordon Brook claimed victory in the W.D Payne board competition after hitting a nett 63, used seven shots to get to one metre from the second hole.

Brook's round included two birdies and nine pars for a gross 39 on the front nine and gross 37 on the back nine.

Nevil Horne came second and carded a nett six under par 63 as he used his six shots to get to six metres from the second hole.

Horne's round included an excellent three over par 38 on the front nine and he shot one better on the back nine for a gross 75.

Past captain Paul Gardiner came third after using the shots from his seven under par 63 to get to 16 metres from the second hole.

Gardiner's nett 63 came from a seven over par 47 on the front nine, followed by a much-improved double-bogey free four over par 39 on the back nine.

Mick Keen came out on top of the midweek stableford competition ahead of Gareth Hawkes and David Astin after all three scored 42 points and above.

Keen finished with 44 points from a two under par 33 on the front nine and a two over par 37 on the back nine.

Hawkes finished in second on 43 points from a two over par 37 on the front nine and a par 35 on the back nine.

While Astin finished one point behind from a six over par 41 on the front nine, which included back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth and an eight over par 43 on the back nine.