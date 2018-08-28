Advanced search

Golf: Worlebury members enjoy New Year Texas Scramble

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 January 2019

Ben Smart, Ken Hanson and John Ratajczak won the Princess Diana texas scramble at Worlebury Golf Club and are pictured with captains Eunice McAdams annd Steve Taylor

Worlebury Golf Club held their Princess Diana Texas Scramble on New Year’s Day, with a full field turning out in pleasant conditions.

Robert Moss is flanked by Jim Skinner and Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf ClubRobert Moss is flanked by Jim Skinner and Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Junior member Ben Smart joined forces with Ken Hanson and John Ratajczak to win at a canter after six birdies and an eagle in their round of nett 47.7.

Runners-up with a nett 52.2 in a round which contained six birdies were incoming junior captain Alix Kew, who was partnered by Angela Bagley and Ron Jamieson.

And just behind in third place with a nett 52.7 were junior Tyler Reeves, playing with Sam and Graham Hewlett.

The event was hosted by recently elected women’s captain Eunice McAdams.

The clubhouse was almost full for a Rules Evening presided over by Robert Moss, the current Regional Manager of the PGA.

A spokesperson said: “The club was honoured to receive the visit as Robert is an eminent rules official who has carried out this role in many professional events.

“The pinnacle for Robert was refereeing at the USPGA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2015 and acting as an observer at the 2010 Ryder Cup.

“The members found Robert’s presentation most informative and will stand them in good stead, given the major rule changes which have just been introduced into the game.”

