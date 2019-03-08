Worlebury members making light work of strong winds to post impressive set of scores

David Grant celebrates his hole-in-one at Worlebury Golf Club Archant

Worlebury golfers defied challenging conditions to post some impressive scores in recent competitions.

A full field of seniors played their regular Monday stableford as the tail end of Storm Freya blew through and John Jones won Division One honours with 37 points.

Jones had five pars and 20 points on the front nine and two more pars and a birdie on the inward nine to pip Brian Brook (36) and Peter Hagendyk (35), with John ratajczak fourth on countback.

Steve Corcoran won Division Two with 35 points after two pars on each nine, with Tony Evans (34) beating Gordan Poynter, who had three birdies and two pars in his round, to second on countback.

Clive Rides won the over-80 division with 27 points, ahead of Ken Hirst and Ivor Doel, while David Grant claimed a hole-in-one at the par three sixth.

Using his trusty three wood, due to a strong headwind, Grant described his shot as “straight at the pin, running up to the hole but I lost sight of the ball so I was thinking it may be a two, but when I got to the green with my putter the ball was in the hole.”

Blustery and wet conditions on Tuesday did not deter the Worlebury women from playing their March stableford.

Sue Sokal won Division One honours with 37 poitns, after nine pars and a birdie, ahead of Susan Tarry (30) and former captain Maxine Gardiner (27).

Division Two winner Cheryl Saunders had a birdie and five pars to score 39 points, ahead of Patricia Smith (31) and Julie Knight, while Division Three was won by Helen Ball with 36 points.

Patricia Sharp pipped Carole Miles to second place on countback.

Saturday saw a chilly 43mph westerly greet the men for their March stableford and Lee Grant carded a front nine gross of 35 for 20 points.

But Peter Cornish won Division One on countback with 35 points, as Callum Tucker took third ahead of Robert White and Philippe Vibert in similar fashion.

Ian Smith claimed top spot in Division Two with 36 points, after two birdies on the back nine saw him pip Derick Forsyth on countback, and Ratajczak finished third with 35.

Darrion Ball won Division Three with 38 points, ahead of Jason Ball (36) and Matt Matter (35), who took third on countback from Adrian Heeney.