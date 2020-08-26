Worlebury retain Westbury Trophy title against Weston rivals

Worlebury and Weston Lady captains Sue Tarry and Alison Whitewood with the Westbury Trophy Archant

Worlebury retained the Westbury Trophy against local rivals Weston with a 7-2 win in their annual fixture.

Having won at Weston last year, Worlebury made home advantage count to defend their title and claim the bragging rights once more.

Lady captains Alison Whitewood and Sue Tarry led their teams off in the first match, with playing partners John Whitewood and Andy Judkins, with the Worlebury duo racing into a four-up lead after five holes.

The Whitewoods fought hard on the back nine, but Tarry’s putting was too much for the Weston pair.

Worlebury won the first five matches before Weston opened their account in the next two, but Worlebury were not to be denied as the clubs renewed old friendships and made new ones during the post-match dinner.

Strong winds and squally showers made conditions tough for the men’s Open Pairs, as over 130 local golfers chased an array of prizes.

The top five teams all scored 44 points, with countback seeing Worlebury’s Tom Dancey and partner John Davidson as winners.

They combined for a birdie on the eighth and 10 pars with a back nine gross score of just four-over par.

Worlebury’s Steve Cameron and Gareth Little were runners-up, while Rich Jordon-Dodd and Rob Ritchie took third place as Ritchie mastered conditions well with three birdies and nine pars.

Sam and Oliver Poole finished fourth, after an eagle on the eighth, three birdies and nine pars, but a brace of double bogeys on the back nine proved costly.

Worlebury Avalon team members Kerry Dunstan and Paul Marsh combined for three birdies and eight pars, but a double bogey and pair of bogeys on the back nine saw them drop to fifth.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Symon Clifford (sixth) and Geoff Saunders (12th), as Gareth Little won longest drive and nearest the line on the 18th.