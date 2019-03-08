Golf: Worlebury's Avalon Royals secure promotion

Worlebury's Avalon Royals secured promotion after beating Long Sutton Levellers at home.

The Royals came into the game looking to score six points or better against the Levellers who were also looking for points to avoid relegation.

However Terry Santo and his team secured the six points necessary with a 2.5-2.5 score to go up.

The pairings of Dave Collard and Ben Main and Will Denyer and Tom Dancey picked up wins, while there was a half for captain Santo and Mark Puddy.

But Tom Main and Dan Bovingdon and Craig Young and Ben Dolbear lost out to their opponents.

Santo awarded his Dri-build player of the day to Denyer and the Dri-build player of the season to Collard and acknowledged that the season's success was down all the players in the squad.

Junior Captain Alix Kew played 72 holes in a day earlier in the week to raise money and awareness for the Captains Charity this year, South West Children's Hospice.

Once completed, Kew, who carried his clubs and walked the 72 holes, thanked the generous members at the club for their sponsorship and donations for this charity.