Worlebury's Matt makes his mark with championship double, as seniors also cheer

Worlebury's Matt Blackman celebrates his success at Weston Archant

Having missed out on the Worlebury Club Championship title, Matt Blackman went on to win two others!

Worlebury's Dougie Woods with Minehead's Eddie Gosling Worlebury's Dougie Woods with Minehead's Eddie Gosling

Rounds of 72 and 69 saw the scratch golfer lift the Mendip Spring title and he went on to add the nett and gross championship trophies at Weston with rounds of 72 and 66.

Somerset cricketer Peter Trego and Taylor Lloyd finished six shots behind Blackman.

Worlebury visited Minehead Warreners for the return fixture in their long-standing competition, having built a 5-1 lead from the first leg.

Having won the trophy on the last eight occasions, club president Dougie Woods and past senior captain Barry Newson put together a strong team, only to lose their opening match.

The pairings of Barry Saunders and Mike Knight, followed by Julian Brown and Pete Phillips halved the next two matches to ensure the silverware would return up the M5 and club captain Paul McAdams and partner Julian Claydon had a big win in match four.

Keri Allchurch and Steve Taylor were too strong for their rivals, with Martin Morgan and Clive Rides halving the last match to clinch overall victory 8.5-3.5.

The Avalon seniors team beat Stockwood Vale 4.5-0.5 to gain 11 league points and move into second place in the North Division behind Enmore Park.

Most of the games were tight, with three going to the last.

Allchurch and Taylor parred the last three holes to win the first match, having been one down after 15, while Glyn Ager's consistent play was too much for the opposition, with Pete Cornish the perfect foil in a 3&2 win.

Kevin Marshall and Danny O'Connor won three of the last four holes for a half, having been two down on the 16th, and Dave Teleaven and Stuart Lock raced into a four-hole lead after eight holes to win 2&1.

Robbie McMillen and Tony Westren were always in control in their match, also winning 2&1.