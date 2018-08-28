Advanced search

Golf: Worlebury toast Roy Connett winners

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 January 2019

Roy Connett Salver winners Paul Lintern (left) and Ken Hanson with Club Captain Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Roy Connett Salver winners Paul Lintern (left) and Ken Hanson with Club Captain Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Archant

Worlebury Golf Club held its Roy Connett Salver and Plate competitions during the festive season.

Pete Phillips (left) and Paul Gardiner with Club Captain Steve Taylor after winning the Punchday Greensomes at Worlebury Golf ClubPete Phillips (left) and Paul Gardiner with Club Captain Steve Taylor after winning the Punchday Greensomes at Worlebury Golf Club

Those who had success in the Captain/Pro Challenge competed in the Salver and those less successful in the Plate.

And despite damp conditions, there were some excellent scores, as Ken Hanson and Paul Lintern’s 46 points saw them take the Salver.

Barry Saunders and Malcolm Summers won the Plate with 43 points.

The Punchday Greensomes was delayed by a week due to bad weather, with past club captains Peter Phillips and Paul Gardiner coming out on top with 42 points, pipping Rich Godwin and Andy Taylor by one.

Six pairs came in with 40 points, with Dave Collard and John Melwani taking third on countback from club captain Steve Taylor and Steve Rowlands.

Pete Gilpin/Dave Mellor, Steve Gray/Merv Kinch, Billy Coles/Mac Pitcher and Matt Blackman/Russell Priest were the other pairs on 40 points.

