Worlebury quartet join forces to good effect to collect Wyvern Trophy

Worlebury golfers celebrate winning the Wyvern Trophy at Weston Archant

Worlebury golfers came out on top at Somerset Golf's Wyvern Trophy event at Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A field of 96 battled it out in a bowmaker, with the best two scores counting on par fours and fives and all scores counting on par threes.

And Worlebury's Graham Hewlett, Steve Taylor, Paul McAdams and John Dyer combined to good effect to tally 109 points to finish well clear of runners-up Clevedon (103) and Taunton & Pickeridge (102) and bring the silverware back to the clubhouse.

The news was not so good for the Somerset Bowl team, who saw hopes of an unprecented three wins in a row end at windy Weston after a 3-2 loss to Clevedon.

The pairings of captain Mark Otterburn and Mikey Nicholls and James Marshall and Gareth Hawkes both had to give their opponents shots and, despite battling hard, lost 4&3 and 3&2 respectively.

Hopes of reaching the semi-final was boosted when Matt Blackman and Lewys Charles won their match 5&4, with Simon Dempsey and Mike Keen triumphant by a 3&2 margin, despite Worlebury again conceding shots to their rivals.

Josh Freeman and Ryan Jones were involved in a nip and tuck contest that saw them one down on the 18th tee.

A solid par on a tricky closing hole was enough to halve the match, but an experienced Clevedon pair then two-putted the first extra hole to secure victory and end Worlebury's unbeaten run stretching back to the 2016 final.

The seniors continued their set of social matches with fixtures at Isle of Wedmore and at home against Shirehampton.

Local knowledge proved key at Wedmore, as Worlebury went down 4.5-1.5 in a return meeting, having won on home soil.

MIke Strang and Clive Rides combined for Worlebury's sole win, while Nick Ryan and Fred Spearing halved their match to ensure they did not come back empty handed.

However, that defeat was quickly forgotten later in the week as Worlebury proved too hot for Shirehampton to handle back at their own headquarters and ran out convincing 6-0 winners.