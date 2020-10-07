Wright stuff at Worlebury earns Centenary Trophy, as Dawkins delivers Kelson Cup

Centenary Trophy winner John Wright with Worlebury club captain Graham Hewlett Archant

Worlebury Golf Club’s Centenary Trophy turned out to be a very close contest with only one shot separating the top four.

John Wright claimed the silverware on countback from Ben Wheeler, after both carded rounds of nett 66, while Kev Marshall took third from previous winner Gareth Little on countback after they shot 67s.

Wright went out in a gross three over par and only dropped one shot on the back nine until the 17th to sign for a gross four over par 74.

Wheeler also had a really good front nine and was level par at the turn, with his good form continuing until the 14th when dropped shots over the last few holes proved costly to his hopes.

Little scrambled to a gross 42 on the front nine, finding his form on the seventh and not dropping another shot until the 14th.

He made par on the 15th, but dropped four shots on the last three holes.

Marshall, playing off 13, had a gross three over par 38 on the front nine, adding three more pars on the inward stretch but also dropping shots before having third place confirmed.

In the ladies Kelson Cup, Sally Dawkins walked off with the prize after a nett one under par round of 72.

Dawkins had a great start, with four pars on the front nine to reach the turn nett three under par, but found the back nine a bigger challenge, like many do.

Still, she battled hard to come home in first place, one ahead of Amanda Cook, who was one over par at the turn and had a couple of pars on the back nine, while keeping doubles off her card.

Julie Stafford had three pars on the front nine and, despite dropping a couple of shots coming back, signed for a one over 74 to pip Patricia Smith to third place on countback.

Former club captain Paul McAdams added the Battle of Britain Cup to his collection, after recent success in the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy.

McAdams pipped Steve Ham on countback after both shot nett 65, having started in fine fashion without a dropped shot on the first five holes to net nett two under par at the turn.

A birdie at the 15th and there more pars meant a nett three under par 32 coming back, as Ham was left to rue a couple of bad holes on the back nine, having birdied the fourth and ninth to be four under at the turn.

Russell Bourton took third on countback from Pete Cornish after both carded nett 66.