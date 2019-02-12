Wyatt wins prestigious RNLI Shield silverware after close call at Worlebury Golf Club

Pete Wyatt was a deserving winner of Worlebury Golf Club’s prestigious RNLI Shield with a 37-point haul.

The competition is steeped in history, having been launche din the 1960s when the club wanted to make an annual charity donation to the cause.

The initial prize was a silver spoon or letter opener, with entry money going to charity, and when this was stopped by the RNLI in the 1970s member John Devoto stepped in and donated a shield.

A family member had been one of the courageous crew on the historic 1899 Lynmouth to Porlock rescue and the RNLI was close to their hearts.

This year’s field of 100 golfers enjoyed bright, sunny conditions which showcased the excellent work done by greenkeepers during winter.

And Wyatt posted 19 points on the front nine and 18 on the inward nine to win on countback from centenary captain Steve Rowlands, who had a better final six holes than David Mellor and Paul Gardiner.

Darran Mason had a great front nine of 21 points, but could not sustain that level of scoring on the back nine and finished fifth.

A field over almost 100 also turned out for the February Stableford, with Division One honours going to Rich Godwin, who had three birdies and eight pars in his 40-point haul.

Head greenkeeper Lauchlan Millar was second on 39 points, ahead of Pete Gilpin and Mellor on countback.

Stuart Lock won Division Two with 41 points, including two birdies and eight pars, and runner-up Adam Day had a birdie and six pars to edge out Phil Hawkins on countback.

Dave Brown won Division Three with 39 points, one more than Paul Otterburn, as Eifion Price took third with 35 points on countback from Adrian Heeney and Tom Weston.

The women’s Texas Scramble, played over 15 holes, was won by Jennifer Roberts, Patricia Sharpa and Tonia Wood-Rosing with a net score of 42.3.

Diane Millar, Jill Phillips and Kay Pollard finished as runners-up with their 43.3, following two birdies and three pars, and Cheryl Saunders, Pauline Smith and Julie Stafford took third with 46.3.

Keri Allchurch continued his good early form to win the senior stableford with 38 points, beating Gary Freeman on countback as Steve Taylor took third with 37 from Alan Woolford.

Gareth Richards won Division Two honours with 40 points, ahead of Allen Ellis on countback, while Eifion Price was third with 38 ahead of Colin Goddard.

John Biggs won the over-80 competition with 29 points, from Clive Rides and Mike Bibb.