Golfers relish return to greens following easing of restrictions

Published: 11:25 AM April 6, 2021

Golfers returned to the fairways and greens at Wedmore following the easing of lockdown restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Local golfers were glad to be back out on the fairways and greens as grassroots sport returned from lockdown on March 29.

Wedmore Golf Club was blessed with sunshine and warm weather, with seniors filling all 108 Monday morning tee times available within barely an hour.

There was no delay on the course, with spring flowers seeming more magnificent than usual, possibly benefitting from a lack of golfers searching for lost balls!

The clubhouse remains closed for food and drink but sandwiches were available at the halfway house to help energy levels on the back nine.

A spokesman said: "At last there seems real hope that the end is in sight and soon we will be lauding the competition winners and commiserating with the losers.

"Who wanted to play in the cold and wet of January anyway!"

*Brean wasted no time in resuming their competitive calendar, with the Charles Cooke March Hare held on Easter Saturday.

Since the New Years Trophy was contested on the opening weekend of 2021, quite a few events have had to be postponed due to the third national lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

But a large field went into battle a month later than originally planned on a breezy, yet bitterly cold, dry day and only one of the 60-plus entrants surpassed the 40-point mark from the white tees.

Steve Martin could even afford the luxury of failing to score on the final hole as he finished with 42 points, four clear of the competition, with a host of new equipment.

Early starter Pete Hackett carded 38 points ahead of his 50th birthday for second place on countback, ahead of Dan Williams, Steve Eley and Tim Amy.

Murray Parsons won the opening round of the 2021 Super Series on Easter Sunday with a 42-point haul, two clear of runner-up Lee Roberts-Neale and Andrew Smallwood, who had to settle for third on countback.

Adam Cox finished fourth with 38 points, pipping Chris Baker on countback.















