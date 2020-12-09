Published: 2:00 PM December 9, 2020

Players in the Ladies Christmas Pudding competition at Wedmore, including Mary-Lou Denny and Wendy Lucas, with Ladies Captain Ann Dixon and Father Christmas with Mrs Christmas - Credit: Archant

Golf returned to Wedmore this week, but it was a wet start for the ladies who were first off in their Christmas Pudding stableford competition.

The new covered trolley park proved invaluable in the rain, which convinced them to limit their event to nine holes.

And with conditions far from easy, the 19 points scored by Alison Dodkin proved an excellent effort to win Division One.

Carole Lewis was a couple of points back in second, with June Smith in third place.

Marion Warren-Smith carded a superb 39 points to win Division Two honours by two points from Sue Hughes, with Heather Abraham in third.

Division Three was won on countback by Joan Peck, ahead of Margaret Rogers, with Ruth Pearson taking the final pudding of the day in third place.

Conditions were not much better for the club Stableford at the weekend but Megan Wilde scored 39 points in the Ladies Division to win by seven from Annie Patten with Sarah Matthews another point behind in third.

The best score of the day was from Chris McKinley, who won Division Three with 40 points, three clear of Tom Bennett who took second place on countback from James Wilde.

There was a close finish in Division One as Danny Guyatt beat Jon Thompson on countback after both scored 38 points, one better than third placed Jay James.

David Poynor also scored 38 to win Division Two by two clear points from Phil McMahon, who beat Frank Denniston on countback.

*Competitive golf returned to Brean on Saturday after restrictions were lifted following the second National Lockdown.

Official 'club' competitions have been suspended for the rest of the year due to the fact that many of the club members are based in tier three and, as they are adhering to the government advice about not travelling to tier two Sedgemoor to play at Brean the club committee decided it was only right to delay them.

Despite the steady morning rain a good number of players still took to the course in the Pro Shop Stableford with two players returning scores of 39 points leading the way.

A back nine countback saw Paul Jones start life with a World Handicap System index with a win as he defeated Pete Barton after a closing birdie four saw the 2014 club captain home in an impressive 22 points, three more than Barton's back nine, to secure the victory.

The Jones surname also featured in third spot as Paul's niece Millie continued where she left off before lockdown with another round under her handicap for 38 points.

Jamie Howson marked his competition debut at Brean with a 37-point haul to take the fourth and final prize on the day.

Lee Vaughan took the spoils in Sunday's Pro Shop Stableford with a very impressive 41 points to win by three, having scored 23 on the back nine.

The runners-up spot was decided after a countback with Aaron Puddy and Neil Barker both posting 38 points and left-hander Puddy's two steady halves of 19 points were enough to relegate Barker to third.

The countback rules had a full workout as three players needed to be separated to decide the final two prizes.

Greenkeeper Max Smith, Millie Jones and Pro Shop assistant Josh Heseltine-Smith all had 37 points and it was one-handicapper Heseltine-Smith who got the verdict for fourth in his first competition since joining the Pro Shop team at Brean.

Millie Jones kept up her fine run of form and took the final prize of the day ahead of the unlucky Smith who just missed out.