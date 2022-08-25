Sugg: Weston RFC Gordano friendly will be as close as to replicating league games

Captain Tom Sugg says Weston RFC’s final pre-season friendly with Gordano tonight will be as close to replicating the games they face in Regional One Tribute South West.

The Seasiders return to league action on September 3, when they welcome Brixham to the Recreation Ground.

Weston have only played one pre-season game after last week’s postponement against Bridgwater & Albion, after beating Hornets 36-12 in their first outing.

And Sugg says it will give his side much needed game time.

“Gordano should be really good fun. The first-team squad has not played since the end of the season,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“The boys will be training really hard, we're looking forward to letting the handbrake off and going for it on Thursday and having a tight contest. A really competitive game, we should be raring to go and looking forward to it."

Gordano enjoyed a their best ever campaign in Tribute Western Counites North last year.

The North Somerset outfit finished fourth, their highest-ever finish, and secured promotion to Regional Two Severn and level six rugby.

And Sugg said Weston are aware of the challenge Gordano will bring to the Rec.

“100 per cent they will be up for it,” Sugg added.

“I imagine we will have a bit of a target on our head they will think 'let’s have a go here, let’s challenge the Weston lot', which hopefully they do and they are up for that because that’s the kind of thing we want.

“We want to go there and have this competitive game where it’s physical and as close to replicating the league as we can do. It should be a great run out for the lads.”

Head coach Darren Crompton says he is happy with the progress Weston have made during pre-season.

“We have done well,” he said. “Dan Lomax and myself have put together a programme, which was sent out and we have stuck to that.

“We have had good numbers for training and there’s been a few changes on bits and pieces we have been doing, so it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Crompton says the club’s aim is to 'get as high up the league' as they can after finishing fourth last year and is looking forward to the start of the season.

He added: “It will be good. It’s nice to be down here on a Saturday.

“I’m lucky because I don’t have a sore body in the morning but I’m sure the boys will be up for it and flying.”