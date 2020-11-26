Government pledges £300m Winter Survival Package to help sports

Published: 3:00 PM November 26, 2020

The Government has announced £300million of funding will be put in place to help spectator sports through the coronavirus pandemic this Christmas and into the New Year.

The Winter Survival Package will provide a number of sports with well needed funds, from national governing bodies to clubs, which will be largely comprised of loans.

A total of 11 sports will receive the funding, including both Rugby Union and League, Football, Motorsport, Tennis, Netball and Badminton.

"Sports clubs are the beating hearts of their communities, and this £300 million boost will help them survive this difficult winter period," said Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

"We promised to stand by sports when we had to postpone fans returning. We are doing just that by delivering another £300 million on top of existing business support schemes.

"Britain is a sports powerhouse, and this Government will do everything we can to help our precious sports and clubs make it through Covid."

Rugby Union will pick up £135m funding and teams like Weston and Hornets, who both play below the Championship in the South West Premier, will receive £23 million.

"£23m may sound like a lot but it’s got to be divided up amongst a huge number of clubs and sections over an entire country, explained Weston chairman Peter Land.

"All of whom are going to have different demands. Some of your semi-professional clubs up towards the tier three level are going to need significantly more cash than some of the grassroot clubs right down to the other end of the spectrum

"But what I will say, though, is any cash release in the form of a grant is going to be most welcome amongst the rugby clubs. What we really want is to be opening our doors to get our supporters into our grounds and to play rugby.

"And we will be putting our application in for our own funding without any shadow of a doubt."

A further £25m has been handed to teams in the National League system with the Barclays Women’s Super League and The FA Women’s Championship will also receive £3m support as part of this financial package.

This support package is divided between National League System in steps one and two, who will secure £11m to go with the £10m they picked up following an agreement with The National Lottery, and £14m for teams in steps three to six.

"This is the news that grassroots football has been desperately waiting for," said Oli Bliss, managing director of Weston.

“It is not just the difficulties around match day operations, reduced ground capacity and hospitality restrictions that are affecting our clubs.

"It is all of the business that comes throughout the week in our social clubs, we have now been unable to trade properly since March and this financial support will ensure that clubs can continue to operate without any closures."

Motorsport will see owners and operators of major circuits receive £6m, while £5m goes to the Lawn Tennis Association, £4m to Netball with half of that going to England Netball, and Badminton England will secure £2m.

"Over the past few weeks we have worked tirelessly with sport governing bodies and clubs across the country to fully assess what support is needed, as a result of the decision to postpone the return of fans," said Nigel Huddleston, Sports Minister.

"We know the vast majority of sports - many of which operate on tight financial margins - have been making serious cost reductions, such as locking down grounds, taking up the furlough scheme for many staff and halting excess payments.

"Whilst the Government’s overall economic package has provided a significant buffer, it is absolutely right that we now intervene to protect entire sports, and the communities they support, as we navigate this pandemic."

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, continued: "Sport is a key part of our national life, an important contributor to our economy and a key hub within many communities.

"Protecting that sporting heritage and supporting as many jobs within the sports sector as possible is an important step in ensuring that our economy can bounce back from the impacts of the Covid pandemic.

"Alongside this financial support, we now need to ensure that fans can return to sports events as soon as it is safe to do so."

Tim Hollingsworth, Chief Executive of Sport England, explained: "These are unprecedented times for our sector, and those sports and leagues that rely so heavily on spectators for their income that have been especially impacted by the pandemic.

"The role they play in their local communities is vital and this package of support from Government will be hugely welcomed.

"Alongside our wider support for grassroots and community sport, Sport England is working very closely with Government colleagues on the design of this fund and we look forward to playing a key role in its successful and swift delivery."