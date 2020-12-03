Government approves return of Rugby Union with moderations in place
Following the Government's announcement last week regarding outdoor team resuming from December 2, the submission to return to 15-a-side contact rugby has been approved, with some adaptations.
There will be no scrums or mauls in the game and when the match would restart with a scrum, this will now be replaced with a free-kick.
And there is now a minimum of five and maximum of seven players from each team required to form a lineout.
Despite the moderations, clubs can resume adapted training for 15-a-side contact rugby again from Wednesday.
Teams can resume friendly fixtures from Friday December 18 which will allow players to prepare properly and safely, having not been training over the past month.
And sides can still play Ready4Rugby if they have matches coming up from December 2 to December 18 and beyond. There is no obligation to play adapted 15-a-side contact fixtures.
