Group of friends to run marathon in memory of Hornets legend Phil Hogarth
- Credit: Will Richardson
A group of friends from Hornets RFC will taking part in a marathon this Saturday in memory of club legend Phil Hogarth.
The gruelling 26-mile course will be around the terrain of the Gower Peninsula in South Wales.
And the team of 16 are raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Weston Hospicecare.
"Phil was such a special bloke who meant so much to so many people" said team captain Martin Powell.
"We miss him every day and we want to give something back to two amazing charities who were there for him when he needed them."
The team have raised over £10,000 across two events so far and Iain Rankin added: 'We would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors for their generosity and support during these tough times.
"It's going to hurt but we're ready for the challenge and big Phil will be with us every step of the way!"
If you would like to donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamhogarth or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phils-army.