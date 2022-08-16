Grubb's late penalty gives Weston AFC come from behind win against Yate Town

Dayle Grubb scored two goals for Weston AFC, including a late penalty to give the Seagulls all three points, against Yate Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Dayle Grubb scored a late penalty help Weston AFC beat Yate Town 3-2 on a wet night at The Optima Stadium this evening.

The Seagulls had come from behind twice and looked to be picking up a valuable point before Grubb's scored from the spot helped to record successive wins and third goals for the second match running.

Olly Mehew had opened the scoring with a deflected finish before Grubb got his first of the night with a low finish inside the box.

Barnaby Soady's volley restored Yate's lead before Reid made it two goals in two games just before half-time before Grubb's heroics.

Weston AFC celebrate Reuben Reid's leveller against Yate Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett named the same line-up from Saturday, while former loanee Prince Henry was named in Yate's starting 11.

But it was the hosts who nearly broke the deadlock one minute into the game. Scott Laird won the ball back from a throw in and thread the ball into the path of Reid who laid it off to Marlon Jackson 25-yards-out but the forward could only send his effort wide of goal.

Weston went closer six minute when Jordan Bastin's cross turned shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Martin Horsell.

However, the visitors struck the first blow after nine minutes. Horsell's goal-kick found Joe Tumelty who in turn laid the ball off to Mehew, whose low shot deflected off Sam Avery and past the wrongfooted Harris

Henry came close to doubling the Bluebell's leas five minutes but his effort was excellently blocked by both Avery and Lloyd Humphries to keep the score down to one.

And the block would prove crucial moments later as Grubb levelled the scores. Bastin found Reid inside the box. The summer signing held off two players before finding the captain to slot home into the bottom corner from 12-yards-out.

James Dodd in action for Weston AFC against Yate Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

James Dodd, after great work by Keiran Thomas, nearly put Weston in front when his left footed strike was deflected over before Reid's volley drifted just wide as the Seagulls cranked up the pressure.

Yate restored the lead in the 29th minute when Soady volleyed home Leighton Tuodolo's cross on the left-hand side of the box and into the top corner.

But just before the interval Weston did get their second equaliser when James Dodd found Reid on the edge of the box, he dropped his shoulder before drilling a low shot beyond Horsell at his near post.

Dodd nearly made it two goals in a minute when his attempted overhead kick could only find the welcome gloves of Horsell.

And Laird then saw his attempt safely into the gloves of Horsell as the break arrived after a breathless opening 45 minutes.

Laird had the first real chance in the second-half when his curling effort was pushed away by Horsell before at the other end Harris superbly tipped Brandon Smalley's effort round the post.

Jacob Jagger-Cane in action for Weston AFC against Yate Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Thomas then had a screamer fantastically tipped over by Horsell before Taylor Jones, on loan from Cardiff City, was given his debut as as Weston kept pushing forward in search of a winner.

And with five minutes to go Humphries long range effort was tipped behind by Horsell as the game looked to be heading for a draw.

But after Jackson was fouled in the box up stepped Grubb to send the ball into the bottom corner in front of a jubilant Altodigital stand to give Weston the win.

Weston AFC: Harris, Thomas, Laird, (Murray 55), Jagger-Cane, (Jones 84), Avery, Humphries, Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin, Reid