Grubb's late winner seals Weston AFC all three points against Swindon Supermarine

Dayle Grubb's scored the only goal late on to help 10-man Weston AFC beat Swindon Supermarine at The Optima Stadium tonight. (Tuesday).

Grubb's 89th minute free-kick nestled into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season to give the Seagulls a much needed three points in their push for the play-offs.

Josh Thomas was sent off for a tackle on Jamie Edge just after half-time with the score goalless and the encounter looked to heading that way until Grubb's heroics.

The result lifts Weston up to sixth in the table, two games and three points behind Chesham United, who occupy the final play-off place.

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes from Saturday's 0-0 draw with Poole Town with James Dodd and Marlon Jackson named in the starting line-up in place of Jacob Jagger-Cane and Jordan Bastin, with duo named on the bench.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the night after six minutes on the clock. Jay Murray's low driven cross was left by Jackson and into the path of the Sonny Cox but the Exeter City loanee saw his side-footed effort just past the wrong side of the post.

Two minutes Scott Laird's header, from Grubb's corner, at the near post drifted just over the bar.

The Marine then had the first chance of the contest a couple of minutes later. Harry Williams skipped Sam Avery's challenge and let fly but his driven effort from an angle was comfortably held by Max Harris.

Once again Harris came to Weston's rescue when he powerfully beat away Henry Spalding's strike.

Jackson was then brought down 25-yards from goal but Grubb's free-kick sailed over the bar.

On 19 minutes Josh Thomas nicked the ball on the halfway line and drove forward and reached the 18-yard line but the midfielder's effort was gathered by Martin Horsell.

Moments later former Weston midfielder George Dowling went for goal but he could only fire his effort over the bar.

Josh Thomas then saw his effort turned behind before from Murray's second corner in succession was headed over by Dodd.

Tom Sharpe's superb overhead kick went over before Jason Pope ran forward and fired towards goal but Horsell pushed his effort away from 18 yards out.

Jackson then headed over from Grubb's in-swinging corner after beating Horsell to the ball as both sides went into the break all level.

Harris saved well from Spalding six minutes after the interval before Murray saw his strike cleared away by Sharpe with Horsell beaten.

But in the 53rd minute Josh Thomas was given his marching order after what appeared to be a lunge on Edge near the halfway line.

Three minutes later Harris superbly denied Dowling's strike from 18 yards with his legs.

Despite being one-man down Weston continued to put on the pressure when Grubb saw his effort just curl wide just after the hour.

Harris once again showed just what a talented goalkeeper when he kept out Ryan Campbell with his foot before catching Matt Liddiard's header from the corner.

Spalding then fired over before Dowling's effort from 20 yards was caught by Harris.

Murray then fired over in the 78th minute after responding quickly to Laird's cross being cleared away.

With time running out, and roared by the Seagulls ultras, who were in great voice all night, Dowling brought down substitute Alfie Moulden's 25 yards from goal.

Grubb's poised himself before sending over a superb struck free-kick into the corner to stretch Weston's unbeaten run to 12 games.

Weston AFC: Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, (Bastin 79) Josh Thomas, Pope, Avery, Murray, (Moulden 88) Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Cox (Jagger-Cane 54)

Attendance: 450