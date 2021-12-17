Grubb's double helps Weston AFC pick up seventh win in eight games

Weston AFC recorded their seventh Southern Premier South win in eighth games after Dayle Grubb’s double fired the Seagulls to a 2-1 victory over Walton Casuals at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

Grubb grabbed his first after great work from Scott Laird to drive home the opener just after half an hour play.

Daniel Rowe’s header levelled the scores moments before the break.

But it was Grubb who stole show with a wonderful individual finish 18 minutes from time to hand Weston victory and move them up to sixth in the table.

Weston AFC Keiran Thomas during the Seagulls 2-1 win over Walton Casuals. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Bartlett named eight changes from Weston’s emphatic 4-0 win over Keynsham Town in the Somerset Premier Cup last Tuesday for their final home game of 2021.

Weston started brightly and went close with three chances in the first 15 minutes.

James Dodd, who was one of the three players to keep his place alongside Josh Thomas and Jason Pope, had the first chance of the game but the Exeter City loanee could only send his effort over the bar.

Marlon Jackson then had two chances in quick succession.

Weston AFC followed up their victory over Keynsham Town at The Optima Stadium in the Somerset FA Premier Cup with their second win in succession against Walton Casuals. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

He first saw his volley drift wide after Bastin flicked goalkeeper Max Harris’ long ball forward before the striker had a goal ruled out for offside.

Harris then did well to keep out John Gilbert after Ansu Janneh’s cross found the striker but the Cheltenham Town loanee was equal to his downward header.

Josh Thomas then found Bastin at the near post but the former Tiverton Town winger could only send his effort wide of the target.

Jackson volleyed over from captain Kerian Thomas’ cross before Weston finally grabbed the opening goal they thoroughly deserved after 32 minutes.

Scott Laird on the ball for Weston AFC in their 2-1 win over Walton Casuals. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Jackson found Laird on the left and the left-back showed a clean pair of heals to beat two men and find Grubb in the penalty area.

The midfielder struck first time to slot home on his left foot from six-yards out past Jacob Adams to nestle in to the back of the net.

With the wind now firmly in their sails and full of confidence, Bartlett’s men chased for another and nearly got it but Nick McCootie’s effort from 25 yards went wide.

McCootie once again saw another strike go wide before the visitors drew level in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Weston AFC have now won seven of their last eight games in the Southern Premier South. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Gilbert’s teasing cross towards the back post found Rowe in space and the 24-year-old forward saw his header fly past Harris for the leveller, the third goal Weston conceded in five league games

But, like the first half, Weston started the better and within two minutes created the first opportunity of the second half when Laird’s driven shot went straight into the arms of Adams.

Harris then pushed away Rowe’s volley after gliding past Jason Pope.

Jackson once again went close after good work by McCootie but the former Chippenham Town forward didn’t get enough of it and his effort sailed wide.

Weston AFC's win over Walton Casuals moved them up to sixth in the Southern Premier South. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Moments later Bradley Keetch’s 18-yard effort was just off target before Jackson and Alfie Moulden saw their efforts blocked by a stubborn Causals defence.

James O’Halloran headed over Harris’ goal in front of the NK Stand in an end-to-end display from both sides.

Jackson, Grubb and Laird all went close with their respective efforts and in a game where one magical finish would win the game it was the hone side who got it when Grubb finally broke down the Stags resistance on 72 minutes.

Pope played him in and Weston’s number 10 went on a mazy run. He left Zackary Chislett in no man’s land before guiding past Janneh end fired home from 25-yards out to give Weston another victory.

The Seagulls return to action this Saturday in their last game before Christmas at Swindon Supermarine at 3pm.

Weston XI: Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, Dodd, Avery, Pope, McCootie (Henry 76), Josh Thomas, Jackson, Grubb (Jagger-Cane 82), Bastin (Moulden 55)