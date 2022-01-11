Bartlett: Grubb will go down in history as one of Weston AFC's best ever players

Daye Grubb now has 110 goals from 400 games for Weston AFC after his double at Merthyr Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Dayle Grubb will go down as one of Weston AFC’s best ever players, according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The 30-year-old midfielder played a starring role in the Seagulls come from behind victory at Merthyr Town, scoring two goals in their 3-1 win on his 400th appearance last Saturday - taking his total to 110.

Only Harry Thomas and Peter Fryer stand above him in the charts for the most games with the club.

“(It’s) amazing, brilliant, really, really brilliant,” said Bartlett.

“He will go down in history as one of the best players the club has ever produced.

“It’s great he still has a lot more to give, a lot more to come and it will be interesting to see, not to write him off straight away by the way, but over the next four, five years.

“I hope he stays now with us forever and we still see him evolve into a different type of player, maybe in four-years time and we will see if he can rack up another because there is no reason why not. He’s playing well.”

Grubb admitted to being surprised upon finding out he had reached the figure, where he “wasn’t really aware” he had reached the “big milestone.”

“400 games is a lot at any level of football,” he added.

“It shows I’ve been doing something right, keeping reasonably fit and hopefully I’ve got a few left in me. Nice to top it off with a win and a couple of goals (at Merthyr).

“Laird mentioned it to me and the lads gave me a nice round of applause in the changing room.

“The gaffer (Bartlett) said I could have the captaincy so that was a nice gesture. It was just another game really. It felt more special winning it and scoring.”

Grubb first made his debut for Weston on February 21 2009 against Braintree before scoring the first of his 110 goals a year later against Eastleigh.

After nine-years in BS24, where he scored 95 goals and assisted a further 105 in 360 games, Grubb signed with Football League side Forest Green Rovers.

After two years with Rovers, where he scored 12 goals in 72 games, Grubb joined Eastleigh on loan in February 2020 before re-signing for the club six months later.

“It’s my hometown club, they gave me a lot of opportunities to play football when I was younger coming through the under-18s,” he said.

“I really developed as a player and they were really supportive when I got my move to Forest Green and whatever happened, happened.

“They put a lot of faith in me to come back. I’ve got a lot of people to thank for the faith they have got me in me and they still continue to put in me. Hopefully we are going to have a good few more years together.”