Gurneys close gap of leaders De-Ciders in Weston Pool League

It's been quite a week in the Weston Pool League, with each division twisting and turning as they enter the last three matches of the season.

Last year’s Division One winners Gurneys made the headlines by defeating De-Ciders 8-5 to themselves just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

The leaders have a 17-frame win advantage while in third Ministry Of Pool pretty much made sure bottom side AFDs will be going down for the winter season with a 10-3 victory.

It was business as usual in Division Two as leaders Breaking Bad made it six successive wins by clobbering bottom side The Ancaster 11-2.

Deep Screw managed to stay just two points behind with a tight 7-6 win, the deciding frame taken by Joe Findlay, his second of the night.

Old Konks Donk, top for most of the season, dropped to third after their loss to Bristol House.

In Division Three, Walnut Whips regained top spot as @Bristol House failed to beat The Dark Side, who continued their trend of beating whoever is in the top spot.

The Whips scraped through 7-6 against bottom side The Regency and sit top with just a two frame-difference over @Bristol House.

Original Headcases were denied top spot by Captain's Seaman, who continued a fantastic run - after a very poor start - with a 7-6 victory, partly thanks to Olly Mitchell and Ray MacBeath winning four of their seven frames.

It has been a very hotly contested Division Four, with Headhunters and Allstars Shockers trading blows throughout the campaign.

Level on points last week, Headhunters slipped to second on points rather than frame difference after an unprecedented 10-3 loss against the Reds, who moved from bottom to third from bottom, though level on points with Nice Rack and Motley Crew, who both lost.

Allstars Shockers met Motley Crew at the Captain's Cabin and walked away with a comfortable 8-5 victory. Next week sees the top two sides meet at Headhunters home venue The Bear Inn.

Division Five is tight at the top as three teams share 16 points after this week's results.

Rebels lost their two-point lead after a 7-6 loss to Usual Suspects, allowing Tavern Townies and Black Balls Matter to close the gap after 7-6 wins of their own.

Black Balls Matter have a steep hill to climb and their match against Rebels in two weeks one will either see them challenge for the top or lose their chance altogether.