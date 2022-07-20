Hall's superb display helps Winscombe beat Long Sutton

Tom Hall helped Winscombe complete a confident run chase to beat Long Sutton by five wickets at the Rec on Saturday.

After choosing to bat first, Long Sutton lost early wickets, one to Hall, who bowled a hostile and economic opening spell, and the other to Jory Cureton.

Undeterred Jack Lyons, and especially Ollie Heywood, counter attacked before Lyons fell to Hall for 35.

Heywood found another willing partner in James Cook and they put on 65 before both fell in quick succession to Rob Bradley, Heywood having scored 68 off only 43 balls and Cook for 26.

The Long Sutton batters all chipped in to reach 180-7 but the innings was in danger of falling well short of par before Joseph Martin with 29, Archie Heywood with 22 and Stephen Long managed to take the score to 250-9 in 45 overs.

Hall was the pick of the attack with 2-25 in his nine overs with the rest of the wickets shared by Winscombe’s bowlers who weren’t as well backed up by the fielders as usual with a number of catches being put down.

Bailey got Winscombe’s reply off to a positive start with a couple of early sixes but when he fell the score was 21-2. Thankfully for Winscombe, Hall was in good form and found good support from Nathan Kemp (10) and Liam Cureton (27).

However, at 130-4 there was still much to do but Hall remained in control and with Alex Birt continuing his rich vein of form with the bat, they added 111 for the fifth wicket before Hall fell for an excellent 90.

Birt saw Winscombe to their target with five overs spare after finishing on 55 not out ahead of a home date with table topping Butleigh at the Rec this weekend.