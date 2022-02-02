Hall's excellent display secures victory in Weston GC's Stableford

David Hall put in a commanding performance to pick up victory in Weston Golf Club's Stableford competition last Saturday (January 29).

83 members took part the weather was dull and cold with a difficult wind which made scoring hard but it was Hall who managed to come home with a level par score of 36 points.

Mark Davie came second on count back from Howard Evans on 34 points, followed by Aussie Dennison with 33 points beating Stephen Smith on count back also with 33 points.

On Monday Weston Seniors played a team Bowmaker completion with the best two scores from the team of three counting on each hole.

The weather was windy but mild with some sun peeking through the clouds and making the most of the conditions Matthew Lazenby, Andrwew Chambers and Chirs Peacock came in with an excellent score of 84 points to lead the field.

In second was John Codd, Stephen Burrough and Steve Teale with a great score of 80 points, coming third some way behind on 76 points was Geoffrey Seaman, Henry McGory and Malcolm Stuart, beating Acton, Clay and and Jackson on count back.