Tom Hall's century helps Winscombe inflict Uphill Castle's first defeat of season

Published: 6:13 PM June 4, 2021

Winscombe's Tom Hall celebrates reaching his century in his side's seven wicket victory at Uphill Castle. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle's unbeaten start to the season came to an end against a strong Winscombe side, who remain unbeaten in an entertaining game.

Yet again a poor start with the bat made the Castle’s innings a demanding task and they found themselves 29-5 and in desperate need of an innings to inspire them to a decent total.

Fortunately, this came from the capable hands of George Cox.

A counter-attacking 80 was scored by Cox and with the capable support of Andy Llewellyn, who scored 40, the Castle managed to set 210 for their visitors to chase.

Tom Hall's century was his second in as many games after scoring 169 at Wells last time out for Winscombe. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe’s innings was defined by their number three, Tom Hall, who scored an unbeaten 108 and made it two centuries in back-to-back to games after scoring 169 at Wells.

Hall was offered support in part by Jack Fraser and Robin Scanlon as they comfortably chased 210 in 42 overs, losing just three wickets in doing so.

It must be said that Uphill had their opportunities, Hall was dropped a number of times – chances that, if taken, could have changed the direction of the game.

And Hall now has 354 runs in Winscombe's first three games of the season, ahead of the visit of Butleigh to the Recreational Ground this Saturday.

While Uphill remain Somerset Premier leaders after five games and are sure to improve where they face second place North Petherton in the top of the table clash.