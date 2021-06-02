Hall 'very proud' with century to help Winscombe win at Uphill Cricket

Published: 4:00 PM June 2, 2021

Tom Hall has now scored 354 runs in Winscombe's first three matches of the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Tom Hall said he was “very proud” after his 108 helped Winscombe maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a seven-wicket victory at Uphill Castle.

The 19-year-old’s ton was his second in two games after scoring 169 at Wells and 77 against Yeovil on the opening day of the season.

Winscombe were playing in their first match in three weeks after games with North Petherton and Shapwick & Polden seconds were called off due to the weather.

“I am very proud, a very hard innings as well as they bowled really, really well in good areas,” Hall said.

“We didn’t give much away, especially at the start. I felt the bowlers were on top quite a lot throughout the innings and then we didn’t get many runs at the start and we had to work really hard to to start scoring and it started to get a little bit easier as it went along.

“Luckily they didn’t have two games called off the last two weeks, but they have climbed the table and won them, fair play to them. Hopefully we can keep climbing and get above them.”

Hall admitted Saturday’s win couldn’t have gone any better and with Winscombe set to welcome Butleigh to the Recreation Ground on Saturday, hesays they go into the game full of belief of getting another win.

Tom Hall celebrates reaching his century with Robin Scanlon for Winscombe CC in their game at Uphill Castle CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

He added: “We couldn’t have asked for much more to be honest, we bowled really well to start with, my brother Chris did really well to take four early wickets so we had a cracking start.

“They did pull away in the middle and batted really well but we brought it back at the end, so luckily we weren’t chasing a 260 score. A lot of respect goes out to the bowlers who bowled really well or we would have been chasing a lot more.

“Our bowlers were absolutely amazing. They were 23-4 after 10 overs, they couldn’t have done any better to start with. Unfortunately as it happens they had two batsmen who batted really well for the next 15 overs and took the game away from us a little bit.

“But once again we bowled back really well and kept a tight field and our fielding was really good, except for a 15-over period. Batting, we put on good partnerships, didn’t give our wickets away, we just played strong shots and the shots we needed and didn’t take unnecessary risks.

“It will give us a big boost for next week, a lot of confidence and momentum. We will have our captain (Ben Goodrum) back, we will be really confident about getting the win. As long as we do what did (Saturday) really well and take that forward we will get the win. It’s really good.”