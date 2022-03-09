Hardaway, Catchpole and Berry win Weston GC's three-man bowmaker

All smiles for players of Weston GC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Weston GC

Weston Golf Club's seniors held a three-man bowmaker recently with the two best scores counting.

The winners were senior vice captain Peter Hardaway, David Catchpole and David Berry who scored 80 points, one ahead of seniors captain John Whitewood, Ben Riddell and Malcolm Stuart.

Third place went to Gareth Wiliams, Mark Hodder and Martin Longden with 77, while in fourth came Mark Fozzard, Ron Kelley and John Stokes on 76 and the two-ball of Terry Holden and Dennis Longden in fifth with 75.

Three days later the seniors played their first friendly fixture of the year with Taunton & Pickeridge the visitors.

In the opening game Hardaway and Andy Chambers won the first two holes and by the 12th were four up, before a late rally from the visitors came to no avail as the home pair won 2&1.

In match two Dave Bickell and John Dixon found it hard going as they managed to win just two holes in a 6&4 defeat.

In the captain’s match John Whitewood and Paul Chesney shot a birdie each but the red hot putter of outgoing T&P captain Gary Kayser proved to be the decisive factor as the Weston pair went down 2&1.

The fourth game was evenly poised as Ben Riddell and Terry Waite halved the opening six holes before their opponents went three up after 15 and a birdie on the penultimate hole sealed their fate 3&1.

In match five debutant Kirris Williams and Matt Lazenby were one down after four holes but then a stunning run of six birdies over the next nine holes from Lazenby saw the pair run out 6&4 winners.

Scott McKechnie and Geoff Seaman did well to contain the damage to a 3&2 loss in the final pairing as their opponents shot a better ball score of three-over par gross.

The overall match result was a 4-2 win for Taunton & Pickeridge.