Harris' century helps Cheddar return to winning ways in big Broadway & Horton win

Scott Harris scored his second century of the season against Broadway & Horton. - Credit: Cheddar CC

A Scott Harris century helped Cheddar return to winning ways by beating Broadway & Horton by 136 runs in Somerset League Division Two at Sharpham Road on Saturday.

Cheddar chose to bat first, with openers Harris and Will Creaser racing to 100 without loss after 15 overs.

Creaser eventually fell for a well made 43 and Broadway took two more quick wickets leaving the innings in the balance.

Matt Huxtable (46) gave good support to Harris and took the score to 220 with seven overs left.

Harris then accelerated to bring up his second century of the year, eventually departing in the final over for 122 from 118 balls, including 17 fours, as Cheddar finished on 274-6 from 40 overs.

Tight opening spells by Liam Jones (3-28) and Bradley Fawcett (1-26) and sensational glove work from Harris meant Broadway never looked like getting close to the imposing target set.

Terry and Jimmy Clark applied further pressure in the middle overs, both going for less than two runs per over whilst taking four wickets between them.

Despite lower-order resistance from Mason (47) Broadway were eventually bowled out for 138 leaving Cheddar with the maximum 35 points.

Cheddar visit high-flying Huntspill & District on the final weekend of the season knowing they need to match Ilton's points total to avoid relegation.

A whopping 600 runs were scored across both innings for the loss of just four wickets as Stoke St Gregory beat Cheddar seconds by 166 runs.

Cheddar put Stoke St Gregory into bat and Gareth Humberstone bowled superbly, conceding just 19 runs in his eight overs.

Charlie Waite struck early, removing Nelson Taylor, but Stoke batters Conrad Ocker and Andy Birt-Mitchell then proceeded to try and smash everything to the boundary.

If Cheddar had taken their chances things might have been different, but Stoke posted 376-1 in their 40 overs.

In response Cheddar lost opener Isaac Mclaren in the early overs which brought second team legend Josh Gourlay to the crease.

Gourlay batted beautifully, dispatching any loose delivery to the boundary and he was joined by Humberstone who joined in the fun as the pair amassed a stand of 169.

Gourlay finished unbeaten on 105, while Humberstne (59) was bowled in the last over by Ocker.

Cheddar took 11 points from the match and head into the season finale against local rivals Winscombe on Saturday.