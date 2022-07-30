Harris' century helps Cheddar beat Wembdon seconds romp to successive wins
- Credit: Dave Creaser
Scott Harris’ superb century helped Cheddar beat Wembdon seconds by 87 runs in a breathtaking Somerset League Division Two encounter on Saturday.
Cheddar won the toss and elected to bat in what was a massive game at the bottom of the table.
With rain interrupting the innings twice in the first 10 overs runs were hard to come by, but openers Harris and Will Creaser dug in well and slowly started to build.
After a watchful start Cheddar began to move along nicely, reaching 71-0 from the first 15 overs which was the perfect start and allowed for constant acceleration throughout the second half of the innings.
Creaser eventually departed for a well made 58 but ultimately the day belonged to one man, as Harris brought up a chanceless 100 in the 32nd over and started to free his arms, eventually ending on a superb 152 not out from just 124 balls with 22 fours and one six.
Wembdon’s chase never really got going thanks to some tight bowling from a young attack and a great all-round fielding display.
With the required run rate climbing, Wembdon were forced to attack which resulted in wickets falling at regular intervals.
The final wicket fell in the final over with the score on 150 meaning Cheddar claimed maximum points and back-to-back wins.
Cheddar return to action this afternoon when they host Castle Cary.