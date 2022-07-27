Max Harris: Weston AFC re-sign Cheltenham Town goalkeeper on season long loan

Max Harris made 33 appearances in all competitions and conceded just 31 goals, keeping 12 clean sheets along the way, for Weston AFC last season. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced goalkeeper Max Harris has returned on a season-long loan deal from Cheltenham Town.

Harris first joined last October and went on to become a big hit with the Seagulls supporters on the terraces, with his outstanding performances playing a part in propelling the club up the Southern League table and into the play-off places come the end of the season.

He made 33 appearances across all competitions and conceded just 31 goals while guarding the Weston net, keeping 12 clean sheets along the way.

"We are pleased to be able to bring Max back to the club and thank Mickey Moore and Wade (Elliott) at Cheltenham for allowing us to do so," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

“Competition for places drives standards, gives options, cover and balance to a squad. We are working hard behind the scenes to make sure we are covered all over the pitch, the goalkeeping position is no different in that respect."

After impressing at BS24 the shot-stopper was rewarded with a new contract with Cheltenham and has appeared in five friendlies for the Robins.

He kept four clean sheets, including against Championship sides Bristol City and Birmingham City.

The League one side have brought in two new goalkeepers this summer.

Luke Southwood, who will start the season as number one, has joined on loan from Reading for the season.

Shaun MacDonald, who will be Southwood's understudy, has also joined on a one-year deal from Torquay United.

And Harris said he is "really excited" to be back with Weston, becoming their fourth signing of the summer after James Dodd, Reuben Reid and Elis Watts.

"I’m really excited to be coming back and kickstarting the new season," he added.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces again. The gaffer has been brilliant, jumped through hoops and been very patient to get me through the door, something I’m very grateful for.

“Obviously the way last season finished was tough to take and I’m sure the group will use that as motivation to kick on again for the coming season."