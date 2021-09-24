News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Haywood Village maintain winning start to season against Worle Rangers A

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:06 PM September 24, 2021   
Clive Griffiths scored the third goal for Haywood Village in their 4-1 win.

Clive Griffiths scored the third goal for Haywood Village in their 4-1 win at Worle Rangers A. - Credit: Martin Ferry

Haywood Village maintained their perfect start to the season with a 4-1 win in the local derby at Worle Rangers A.

Haywood had 23 players unavailable, last Saturday, with a completely different back five from their previous week's victory over Wedmore Reserves.

Midway through the first half player/manager Ashley Brown created a half chance and unleased a chipped shot into the top left corner.

However, Worle grabbed an equaliser.

But it was Haywood midfield duo Kevin Cosham and Kris Howard who controlled the game thereafter.

Dean Grubb played a delightful chipped ball into Kris Howard who got away from three Worle players before slotting into the corner to restore their lead.

Brown then played a delicious reverse ball into Clive Griffiths' path who tucked it away to make it 3-1.

Brown added his second when he tucked away a penalty to make it 4-1.

Special mentions go to Ryan Bird, Patrick Hayes at left-back, Andrew Norris at centre-back, Brown up top,  Iain Antony Cullum in goal and Martin Ferry coming in at right-back. 

Man of the Match was awarded to Kriss Howard as Haywood now take on Saint Johns tomorrow looking to make it three wins from three.

