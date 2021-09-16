Haywood Village FC begin life in Weston & District League with impressive win

Published: 9:00 AM September 16, 2021

Newly formed Haywood Village FC, a late addition to Weston & District League’s Division 4b, started impressively against Isle of Wedmore Reserves, winning 4-1.

Rob Harraway, netting twice, and Ashley Towler were among the scorers. Chris Ransome scored for Wedmore.



Worle Rangers, who have added a third team to the league, won 5-2 against new side West Wick Reserves.



Luke Williams (2), Gavin Duffy, Richard Dubery and substitute Josh Goodwin all scored as Joseph Brown and Liam Neate replied for the Wickermen.



In Division 4a Worle Rangers second string beat Axbridge United Reserves 4-1 with Tomasz Cegielski, Andrei Horvath, Nick Lee and Matt Bown grabbing a goal each.



Hat-tricks from Jon Hall and Steve Jarosz plus singles from Stu Roberts and Joseph Jeffery helped Nailsea United Colts win 7-2 at Hutton A, for whom Sam Davies scored twice.



After scoring 14 last week, Weston Celtic were back among the goals by beating Locking Park Reserves 9-4 in Division Three.



Harry Smith’s treble helped Swiss Valley Rangers beat AFC Nailsea 4-1 with Glen Lewin replying.



Joe Dredge, Brad Hockley and Tyler White helped Axbridge United win 3-1 at ST George EIG Reserves, while Bryce Andrews, Ben Heron, Michell Scott and Joe Rich all scored as Clevedon United B to take the points at Burnham United A, for whom Nathan Stockham replied.



In Division Two, Russell Mitchell, Ross Stockhall and Ricardo Robinson scored for Banwell Reserves against Isle of Wedmore, Thomas Cashmore replied.



James Burke, John Edwards, Rhys Lewis, Sam Smith Dom Underhill and Adam Willis scored against Wrington Redhill Reserves while Daniel Foan scored a consolation.



West Wick beat Congresbury Reserves 7-0 with goals from Dan Cook (2), John McCabe, Eliiott Stott, Lee Moore and Ethan Towler.



Weston Town took on Selkirk United and had a penalty saved before Tom Ogborne scored a the winner at the death.



In Division One, Tom Hendzel netted a hat-trick in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Locking Park.



Sporting Weston beat Clevedon United A 2-1 with goals from Jack Easter and Jack Pearce-Herzberg as Nath Preddy replied.



In the Worle derby, Reserves beat rivals Rangers 3-1, with goals from Luke Page’s double and Mike Hansford as Jake McBride scored Rangers consolation.



Nailsea United A ran riot at Yatton & Cleeve United A to win 9-1. Ash Allen helped himself to a hat-trick with further goals from Sam Long, Lewis Thatcher, Cieren Price, Shaun Evans, Charlie Clode and Chris Brown. Thomas Venn netted for Cleeve.